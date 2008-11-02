Mac Ads and Vista Advertising

Date Published: 02 November 2008

I’m sure many of you have seen the recent Mac ads continuing to poke fun at PCs and Vista. The latest ones are just too ironic for me not to comment on, though. Since Microsoft launched their very successful “I’m a PC” campaign a while back, the latest Mac ads are accusing Microsoft of devoting money to advertising rather than toward improving their products. While I enjoy the humor of the Mac ads (seriously – I stop TiVo for them every time I see a new one), this is certainly a case of Pot/Kettle/Black since I’ve literally seen these new Mac ads (2 or 3 variations on the vista/advertising theme) at least 10 times in the last couple of weeks, yet I haven’t seen a single Vista/Microsoft/PC ad in that same time period. In fact, watching television recently it’s been quite obvious which company is spending loads of money on advertising and which one is not (hint: it’s not Microsoft).