DevReach 2008 Speaker Feedback

Date Published: 02 November 2008

I’ve been posting feedback from my talks on my blog as a means of transparency as well as a way to get more feedback and hopefully improve my talks and topics. You can see some past posts here for instance. At any rate, a month or so ago I was in beautiful Bulgaria speaking at DevReach, and here’s how things turned out. Note that in this case I don’t have any plain text comments, which are usually the most useful, but I did get a bunch of comments to my last post about DevReach.

Honestly in this case I feel a bit embarrassed to post this because I don’t have any critical remarks and the numbers came out pretty nice. It’s not my intention for this to be a “look what a great presenter I am” post, and I fully realize that there are a great many speakers who far surpass my abilities.

In any event, I have three talks, two of which were originally scheduled and one of which was a last-minute filler due to a speaker cancellation. Here’s how the numbers broke down (out of 5):

Pragmatic ASP.NET Tips, Tricks, and Tools (Part 1)

Attendees: 61

Session: 4.13

Session Helpful: 4.05

Speaker: 4.25

Total: 4.14

Pragmatic ASP.NET Tips, Tricks, and Tools (Part 2)

Attendees: 109

Session: 4.36

Session Helpful: 4.34

Speaker: 4.40

Total: 4.37

ASP.NET Performance and Scalability

Attendees: 52

Session: 4.53

Session Helpful: 4.47

Speaker: 4.80

Total: 4.60

Overall

My Speaker Average: 4.37

Overall Speaker Average: 4.08

I think my main takeaway from this is that the developers at DevReach are far nicer with their feedback and comments than those at typical Microsoft events. My TechEd talk had its share of harsh critics, but looking at these numbers (and the speaker average) I don’t think too many 1’s were given to anybody.

At any rate, it was a very fun week and a conference I’m looking forward to presenting at next year. Thanks again to those who attended and especially to Telerik and Martin Kulov for putting on a great show.