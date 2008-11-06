ASP.NET Provider Source Code Install Path
Date Published: 06 November 2008
Some months ago, ScottGu announced the availability of source code for the ASP.NET providers. This was great news and a great many comments followed. In preparation for a talk I’m giving this week at DevConnections, I went out to grab the source again to be able to show it off during my talk. But no matter where I told it to install, nothing was installed. By default it wanted to go to
C:Program FilesMicrosoftASP.NET Provider Toolkit SQL Samples
However, nothing showed up there. Nothing in the Start menu. Nothing. So I tried some other paths, but they also failed to work. Finally, I trolled through the comments and found one that explained the actual location:
C:Program FilesASP.NET Provider Toolkit SQL Samples
There you’ll find the following files:
AuthStoreRoleProvider.cs.txt (it really is a .cs file)
Microsoft Permissive License for ASP.NET 2.0 SQL Provider.rtf
PersonalizationProviderHelper.cs
ProviderToolkitSampleProviders.csproj
ResourcePool.cs
SecUtil.cs
SqlConnectionHelper.cs
SQLMembershipProvider.cs (nice consistent naming/casing of Sql)
SqlPersonalizationProvider.cs
SqlProfileProvider.cs
SQLRoleProvider.cs
SqlServices.cs
sqlstateclientmanager.cs
SqlWebEventProvider.cs
SR.cs (string resources)
StaticSiteMapProvider.cs
XmlSiteMapProvider.cs
