ASP.NET Provider Source Code Install Path

Date Published: 06 November 2008

Some months ago, ScottGu announced the availability of source code for the ASP.NET providers. This was great news and a great many comments followed. In preparation for a talk I’m giving this week at DevConnections, I went out to grab the source again to be able to show it off during my talk. But no matter where I told it to install, nothing was installed. By default it wanted to go to

C:Program FilesMicrosoftASP.NET Provider Toolkit SQL Samples

However, nothing showed up there. Nothing in the Start menu. Nothing. So I tried some other paths, but they also failed to work. Finally, I trolled through the comments and found one that explained the actual location:

C:Program FilesASP.NET Provider Toolkit SQL Samples

There you’ll find the following files:

AuthStoreRoleProvider.cs.txt (it really is a .cs file)

Microsoft Permissive License for ASP.NET 2.0 SQL Provider.rtf

PersonalizationProviderHelper.cs

ProviderToolkitSampleProviders.csproj

ResourcePool.cs

SecUtil.cs

SqlConnectionHelper.cs

SQLMembershipProvider.cs (nice consistent naming/casing of Sql)

SqlPersonalizationProvider.cs

SqlProfileProvider.cs

SQLRoleProvider.cs

SqlServices.cs

sqlstateclientmanager.cs

SqlWebEventProvider.cs

SR.cs (string resources)

StaticSiteMapProvider.cs

XmlSiteMapProvider.cs