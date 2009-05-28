I’ve been meaning to create a DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself) motivational poster for a while now, ever since seeing Derick Bailey’s SOLID…
After the horrible experience of trying to restore some files from my Windows Home Server while it was continuously thrashing due to…
I just received a notice that O’Reilly is publishing a new Regular Expressions Cookbook. It’s not available yet, so I can’t offer a review…
I’m a bit later than usual in posting my slides and demos from my talks, and for that I apologize. TechEd this year was a lot of fun, albeit…
Occasionally I'll try to connect to a UNC share or network device and I'll forget my proper username and password for the device (NAS…
Recently a buddy of mine ran into this problem trying to serialize a custom object. The error message he got back was the ever-so-helpful An…
I’m wiring up the IoCController Factory from MVCContrib into an MVC application and I kept running into an issue where a request was coming…
Last Friday I presented at the Stir Trek event held in Columbus, Ohio. This event was by far one of the best local events I’ve been a part…
This week I’m at TechEd 2009 in Los Angeles. I’m giving two talks and would love to get some feedback from attendees on them. Naturally you…
If you’re into cloud computing, you should check out the new CloudApp(): Azure Services Platform Developer Contest. You can learn more about…
