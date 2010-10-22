The CHECK_POLICY and CHECK_EXPIRATION options cannot be turned OFF when MUST_CHANGE is ON

Date Published: 22 October 2010

In addition to the dreaded SQL Server Error: User Group or Role Already Exists in the Current Database error, you may also get this error when creating new logins after a database move:

Alter failed for login ‘somelogin’. An exception occurred while executing a Transact-SQL statement or batch. The CHECKPOLICY and CHECKEXPIRATION options cannot be turned OFF when MUST_CHANGE is ON. (Microsoft SQL Server, Error: 15128)

The fix for this is to change the password. You can do this via script like so:

USE Master

GO

ALTER LOGIN [somelogin] WITH PASSWORD = ‘samepassword’

GO

ALTER LOGIN [somelogin] WITH

CHECKPOLICY = OFF,

CHECKEXPIRATION = OFF;

That’s all there is to it. I found this post useful while researching this issue.