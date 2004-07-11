Latest Articles

The IRR Bunch 11 July 2004


Captain Bunch was recently interviewed on CNN, and his family is quoted in this article, Reserves Brace For Call-Up Notices. He's with me…

What to Bring 11 July 2004


Most of the people I came over with brought most of what they thought they would need to the CRC in Ft Bliss. And most of these people…

In Iraq 10 July 2004


I flew into Iraq a couple of days ago and haven't yet made it to my new home unit. Chris and I shipped together from Camp Doha Kuwait (camp…

Kuwait 06 July 2004


Made it to Kuwait. Flight time was 5 hrs to Maine, 2 on the ground, 7 hrs to Frankfurt, Germany, 2 on the ground, 5 hours to Kuwait = 2…

Back in Bliss 01 July 2004


After a few days back in Ohio on a pass, I'm now back at Ft Bliss CRC. Should be shipping out to Kuwait in the next few days. Not much new…

More IRR Callup Info 30 June 2004


Fox23News Reports One Army official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that as few as 2,000 IRR soldiers might actually be assigned…

