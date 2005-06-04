Google Maps has Satellite Imagery!
Date Published: 04 June 2005
Ambrose pointed this out to me.
Check it out! You can get down to like 1m resolution. And I really like the interface — you can click and drag the image (or map) around at will, without postback. This isn’t immediately obvious, but it’s much nicer than continually clicking on arrows.
