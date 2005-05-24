Interesting Read on the idea of Sanctuary in conflict (and the state of our country)

Interesting Read on the idea of Sanctuary in conflict (and the state of our country)

BlackFive pointed me to EjectEjectEject’s essay, Sanctuary (2 parts), and after more time than I cared to spend, I finished reading it and am quite impressed. I’m going to try to make time to read some of Bill Whittle’s other essays, since I hope they’ll be of similar quality. I think he makes some excellent points about the differences between enemy soldiers in uniform and those who forswear any organization in order to achieve personal advantages by blending with civilians.

