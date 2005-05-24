Interesting Read on the idea of Sanctuary in conflict (and the state of our country)

Date Published: 24 May 2005

BlackFive pointed me to EjectEjectEject’s essay, Sanctuary (2 parts), and after more time than I cared to spend, I finished reading it and am quite impressed. I’m going to try to make time to read some of Bill Whittle’s other essays, since I hope they’ll be of similar quality. I think he makes some excellent points about the differences between enemy soldiers in uniform and those who forswear any organization in order to achieve personal advantages by blending with civilians.