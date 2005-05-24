Zarqawi wounded (according to al Qaeda)

Date Published: 24 May 2005

Zarqawi wounded (according to al Qaeda)

Reuters — “Al Qaeda’s group in Iraq said today (Tuesday) its leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi had been wounded and urged Muslims to pray for him, according to a Web posting.”

Yes, Muslims should pray for him. Pray for him to stop killing them.

Read more on Yahoo.

