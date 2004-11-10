It's been a pretty hectic week thus far here. I've been out on missions every day for the last few days, even on my birthday. They've all…
By way of advice, let me talk about flea collars. I've been asked numerous times if people should send flea collars to ward off fleas and…
The Army-Navy Football game is coming up (December 4th - more info), and a bunch of folks here are really into it. The Task Force (1/120th…
Everybody wants to know about camel spiders here in Iraq, especially after that infamous picture went around with the two huge looking ones…
First, go to your blog. The url will be http://armyadvice.org/YOURBLOG/, where YOURBLOG should be provided to you in your welcome email…
It's been cool and overcast today (all day, for the first time since I've been here). It rained some this evening, and the rainy season is…
Not much new to report this week. Temperatures are getting more and more tolerable here, and in the morning it's actually getting cold…
I've been here almost a month now, which has flown by very quickly, it seems. I can hardly believe October is more than half over! It's…
We got our first clouds a few days ago, and today was the first real rain showers I've seen since I've been in Iraq. There was some…
It's been a relatively slow week, which means time passes more slowly. It is possible to be busy here as well as safe, so while I appreciate…
