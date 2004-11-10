Latest Articles

Busy Week 10 November 2004


It's been a pretty hectic week thus far here. I've been out on missions every day for the last few days, even on my birthday. They've all…

Camel Spiders 03 November 2004


Everybody wants to know about camel spiders here in Iraq, especially after that infamous picture went around with the two huge looking ones…

Rain is Here 30 October 2004


It's been cool and overcast today (all day, for the first time since I've been here). It rained some this evening, and the rainy season is…

PT Scores and Internet 23 October 2004


Not much new to report this week. Temperatures are getting more and more tolerable here, and in the morning it's actually getting cold…

Update From Bernstein 16 October 2004


I've been here almost a month now, which has flown by very quickly, it seems. I can hardly believe October is more than half over! It's…

First Rain 09 October 2004


We got our first clouds a few days ago, and today was the first real rain showers I've seen since I've been in Iraq. There was some…

