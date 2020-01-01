Blog
45 posts tagged with “tip”
Git Autocorrect
Be Humble and Kind
How to Grab a Pull Request Locally with Git Command Line
Create Alias to Set Window Title in PowerShell
5 Solid Ways to Come Up with Good Blog Post Topic
Finding Things in Visual Studio 2017
Improve Performance through Advance Preparation
JavaScript let const and var
How to Get Involved with the Microsoft Developer Community
Simple Flowcharts and State Diagrams with WebGraphViz
How to become master writing C# code
Listing Strongly Typed Enum Options in C#
Easy Money in 2017
Keep master and origin branches working if possible
Weekly Dev Tips Podcast
Tracking Tasks in Visual Studio
Working Through Roadblocks - A Guide for New Programmers
Breakpoint Labels in Visual Studio
Referencing Common Values Between Apps/Projects
Switch Between git Branches Easily
Show All GitHub Issues Assigned to Me
Installing Additional App Templates for dotnet new
Automate Testing and Running Apps with dotnet watch
Set cmd or PowerShell Window Title
How to remove untracked local files from git working tree?
Life Hack - Listen Faster
Group Your Constants and Enums
A Year of Tips
Clean up unused git branches
GitHub Pull Request Checklist
Windows Mac Native Google Mail Client
Force Nuget to Reinstall Packages without Updating
Open Command or Powershell Window From Explorer
Your Recent Mentions on GitHub
How to Change Drawing Scale in Visio Professional
Check In Often
Speed Up Visual Studio Build Times
Finding Copies of Images Online
JavaScript Date Tips
Where to Declare Variables in C# and JavaScript
Ensure You Are Not Adding To Global Scope in JavaScript
Free Stock Photos for Presentations
Tip – Override ToString() in Objects
How Do I Shutdown Windows 8
New is Glue
