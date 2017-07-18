Switch Between git Branches Easily

Date Published: 18 July 2017

I recently ran across a great tip from Kevin Griffin for how to quickly switch from your current git branch to your previous one:

Instead of typing out the full name of the branch when using git checkout, you can simply specify – (minus or dash) to refer to the previous branch.

Now think about how you’re going to put all those saved keystrokes to good use.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Ardalis

