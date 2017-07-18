Switch Between git Branches Easily
Date Published: 18 July 2017
I recently ran across a great tip from Kevin Griffin for how to quickly switch from your current git branch to your previous one:
Instead of typing out the full name of the branch when using git checkout, you can simply specify – (minus or dash) to refer to the previous branch.
Now think about how you’re going to put all those saved keystrokes to good use.
