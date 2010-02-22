Avoid Regions for Interfaces in Visual Studio
Date Published: 22 February 2010
Another quick tip related to the use of regions in your C# code – you can turn off the default behavior of wrapping interfaced implementations in regions via the options dialog. Simply go to Tools –> Options –> Text Editor –> C# –> Advanced as shown in the screenshot below, and uncheck the “Surround generated code with #region” checkbox.
