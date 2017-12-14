Date Published: 14 December 2017

The other day, someone posted to a discussion list I’m on with this subject line:

How to become master writing C# code

The discussion that followed had a lot of great ideas and insights, from many well-respected and experienced C# developers. It would be a shame not to share some of the ideas that were offered. Since it’s a private list, I’m refraining from crediting ideas with those who presented them, but if any individual contributor wants to give me permission I’ll be happy to include your name with your idea(s) and a link to your blog or twitter profile.

The initial question:

I have some goals and one of these goals is to become a senior dev. For that, I need to improve my code quality and practice a lot. What do I need to do to become a senior dev? How can I practice at home? Are there any links with many exercises for practice?

The answers fell into several categories, which I’ll sum up here according to the kind of resource being recommended.

Books

Courses

Pluralsight

Web Sites

Practice code problems on these sites:

Advent of Code

Exercism.io – great because they have so many different language tracks

Codewars

Open Source Projects

Humanitarian Toolbox – A great way to get started in open source and for a good cause. Uses the latest ASP.NET Core technology stack.

.NET Docs on GitHub – Submit PRs for the .NET documentation. Look for issues labeled “Up for Grabs” as good starters.

Roslyn analyzer projects like CodeCracker – A great way to get deep on the language itself rather than broader architectural concepts

General Tips and Advice