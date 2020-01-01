Blog
27 posts tagged with “clean code”
Never use the same value for two IDs (or other values) in your tests
Are Boolean Flags on Methods a Code Smell?
Attacking Technical Debt
Configure Visual Studio to Name Private Fields with Underscore
Positive Reinforcement in Code Reviews
Logging and Monitoring are Requirements
Prefer Custom Exceptions to Framework Exceptions
Refactoring Static Config Access
Enum Alternatives in C#
Static Code Analysis and Quality Metrics
Writing Clean Code in ASPNET Core with DI
Accepting New Clients
Nulls Break Polymorphism
Exposing Private Collection Properties to Entity Framework
Software Application Assessments
RGRC is the new Red Green Refactor for Test First Development
Getting Started with Castle Windsor
Tip – Override ToString() in Objects
When Should You Refactor
Refactoring with SOLID at FalafelCon
Regional Differences
When To Comment Your Code
A Review of The Clean Coder
Favor Privileges over Role Checks
Economics of Software Quality
New is Glue
Code Review Singleton Pattern Issues
