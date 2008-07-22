I’ve been meaning to set up batched loading of the JavaScript libraries used by Lake Quincy Media’s administration application for some time…
Keep Reading →
power splitter Something I always keep in my laptop bag is a Liberator power splitter. All this does is split one power outlet into two…
Keep Reading →
[find replace file If you're looking to navigate through the current file in Visual Studio, the typical approach is ctrl-F, which is the…
Keep Reading →
I’ll be presenting at the Northwest Ohio .NET User Group this evening at 6pm. The talk will be a slightly modified version of my Black Belt…
Keep Reading →
I'm a big fan of JungleDisk, a $20 utility that makes using Amazon's S3 storage solution easy and backups cheap. I'm also a big fan of Red…
Keep Reading →
RecentlyDannyTwrote on the altdotnet list: On our next project I really want to nail unit testing and possibly even test driven development…
Keep Reading →
I want to update my blog reading habits and make sure there aren’t really great bloggers out there of whom I’m unaware (I’m sure there are…
Keep Reading →
Keyvan tagged me for the latest meme (started by Michael Eaton) going round the developer blogger space. I’m not sure how much people…
Keep Reading →
I recently complained on Twitter that the UI in Office 2007 (and specifically Word in this case) makes it incredibly difficult to find many…
Keep Reading →
The Ann Arbor Give Camp is happening this weekend. I think this is really cool, and I’m bummed that other plans have prevented my being able…
Keep Reading →
- ← Previous Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153 Next Page →