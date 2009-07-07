Silverlight Contest

Date Published: 07 July 2009

ComponentArt recently announced their Summer Silverlight Coding Competition, running June 22nd to September 22nd this summer. Already there are a bunch of submissions to the contest, although there’s still lots of time left before the contest is over. The winner will be determined based on the results of community voting combined with a panel of judges, so you can help decide which of these apps deserves to win the huge $10,000 prize for being the best application.

Check out the list of contestants and their apps here. Some of the applications submitted so far include collaborative whiteboarding/teaching applications, games, virtual in-browser operating systems, and online stores. Find out what kinds of cool applications others are building in Silverlight and submit your own for a chance to win.