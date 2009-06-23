Silverlight 3 on XBox 360

Date Published: 23 June 2009

Scott Guthrie earlier today twittered about a sneak peek shown today of Silverlight 3 running on an XBox 360. I've been waiting a long time for this and I really hope that the XBox platform will be able to take advantage of some of the opportunities that Silverlight has to offer. I'd really like to see the XBox opened up into a more flexible app server, as well as having access to the rich variety of online games that Silverlight already offers. It's a definite win.