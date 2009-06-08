Speaking in Cleveland and Ann Arbor this week

Date Published: 08 June 2009

This week I’ll be presenting my TechEd session on SOLIDifying ASP.NET MVC applications to the Cleveland .NET SIG in Independence and the Ann Arbor .Net Developer’s Group(in Ann Arbor, MI). The talk’s main purpose is to introduce developers to “Uncle Bob” Martin’s principles of software design (which can be arranged into the acroacronym SOLID) and to drive home the point that just because you’re using ASP.NET MVC doesn’t mean you’re writing better code. I show a very simple (and poorly designed) ASP.NET MVC application, and, after identifying its many “issues,” I implement changes based on the SOLID principles until the resulting code is much better.

If you don’t know who “Uncle Bob” is, or what SOLID is, I strongly encourage you to attend. If you’re already in the choir I’m preaching to, please come along so you can help answer questions and engage in the inevitable discussion that this topic generates.

Tuesday, 9 June 2009545pm

Cleveland .NET SIG at the Microsoft Office

6050 Oak Tree Blvd., Independence, OH 44131 (right off of 77/Rockside Rd)

Wednesday, 10 June 2009

6pm

Ann Arbor .NET Developer’s Group at SRT Solutions

206 S. Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104