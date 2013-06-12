I was on vacation last week, and spent most of Monday driving home. When I got there, I found that a nice present had arrived: a new Intel…
Keep Reading →
With the new Windows 8 operating system, Microsoft has made it harder than ever to figure out how to actually shut down your computer. I…
Keep Reading →
Yesterday I presented at the first ever FalafelCon conference in Mountain View, California. My session Refactoring with SOLID Principles is…
Keep Reading →
One of my sites is currently having issues where it’s currently hosted. They’re resolved by restarting the application, but that’s gotten…
Keep Reading →
A while ago I ran a poll on twitter asking how developers recommend regions be used. About 15% of the respondents chose Other and/or chose…
Keep Reading →
My opinions on comments in software code have evolved with my experience. When I was a teenager first learning to program for real, I rarely…
Keep Reading →
Hey, California people, I’m coming your way. I’ll be speaking at FalafelCon 2013 next month about Refactoring with SOLID Principles. The…
Keep Reading →
Update: Winner and Results The winner of the experiment’s prize is Martin Frey (@tinfrey). You can watch a video of the random drawing here…
Keep Reading →
If you’ve ever wanted to speed up a YouTube video, like you can do with Pluralsight training videos, here’s a quick tip to show you how to…
Keep Reading →
We’ve been doing a lot of interviewing as we grow our team in Hudson, Ohio for Telerik Services. We have a fairly small office in a suburban…
Keep Reading →
- ← Previous Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153 Next Page →