How to Start Multiple Projects in Visual Studio

Date Published: 25 February 2017

If you have multiple projects that need to interact with one another, you can configure Visual Studio to launch multiple projects whenever you press F5/ctrl+F5. To do so, right-click on the solution and go to Properties:

By default the solution will typically be set to a Single startup project, such as if you were to right-click on a project and choose “Set as Startup Project”. However, from here you can choose the Mutliple startup projects radio button and then choose the action for each project. In the above diagram, I have a messaging demo that includes a producer service and two consumer services. When I launch the solution, all three services kick off at the same time.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

