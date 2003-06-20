Here’s a little something that I term “the caching pattern” for using the ASP.NET cache object: The as keyword will try to cast Cache[key…
I just installed w.bloggar 3.01 and the WMPAmplog Plug-In. Let's see how it works... I used Daniel Bright's setup instructions to get set up…
Bipin Joshi interviewed me (virtually) for his website, DotNetBips.com. You may read the interview here if you’re interested: DotNetBips…
News if you haven’t heard, another application block has been released (actually a couple): Caching Application Block (the other one is…
I’ve had enough people ask me for hosting advice lately to write up my thoughts in an article. You can read about my experience with the…
I'm finally upgrading from OE to Outlook on the advice of Brian Tinkler of the Wisconsin .NET User Group (among many others over the past…
There are three features I wish ASP.NET tracing had out of the box: Check for a null context and gracefully disable if context is null (e.g…
I spoke at the Wisconsin .NET User Group last night and had a good time. A small part of my talk was on using NUnit to do unit testing and…
DonXML has a cool article I just read on how to use Attributes to extend Enums to create strongly typed parameter objects for ADO.NET…
Aaron Seet posted a link to this very long and very detailed analysis of SCSI vs. IDE hard drives, which I’m posting here for others to…
