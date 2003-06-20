Latest Articles

The Caching Pattern 20 June 2003


Here’s a little something that I term “the caching pattern” for using the ASP.NET cache object: The as keyword will try to cast Cache[key…

DotNetBips Interview 17 June 2003


Bipin Joshi interviewed me (virtually) for his website, DotNetBips.com. You may read the interview here if you’re interested: DotNetBips…

Hosting 16 June 2003


I’ve had enough people ask me for hosting advice lately to write up my thoughts in an article. You can read about my experience with the…

Handy Tracing Utility 11 June 2003


There are three features I wish ASP.NET tracing had out of the box: Check for a null context and gracefully disable if context is null (e.g…

SCSI Information 04 June 2003


Aaron Seet posted a link to this very long and very detailed analysis of SCSI vs. IDE hard drives, which I’m posting here for others to…

