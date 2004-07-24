USA Today Seeking IRR Soldiers for Interviews

Date Published: 24 July 2004

Donna Leinwand contacted me yesterday about doing an interiew via email for USA Today, and asked if I would put her contact information on my website so that other IRR soldiers might contact her. I need to coordinate with Public Affairs before I agree to do an interview, and I recommend that any of you who wish to speak with her do the same thing. The PA office at Ft. Bliss was very helpful when I worked with them a few weeks ago.

If you are an IRR soldier and you would like to share your story with USA Today, please contact Donna Leinwand at dleinwand AT usatoday.com (replace AT with @). You can also call her at 703-899-8779.

Not much new here. Hanging in there.