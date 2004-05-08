Latest Articles

Two Weeks To Go 08 May 2004


This has been a pretty busy week. I had meant to get a bunch of dev work done on AspAlliance.com, but that didn't happen. We spent wednesday…

Current Concerns 29 April 2004


Ok, so it's been three days since we learned that I'm being activated. What have we been up to? Well, one of our biggest concerns has been…

So It Begins... 29 April 2004


This is my first post to this blog, which I've just set up. I'm going to try and maintain it while I go through my deployment, but of course…

Duty Calls... 28 April 2004


Upon returning from a fun Connections conference in Orlando last week, followed by a couple of days at Disney with my wife and daughter, I…

