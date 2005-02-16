Data Access Performance Comparison

Date Published: 16 February 2005

Data Access Performance Comparison

My article on Data Access Performance Comparison with .NET, ASP.NET and ADO.NET was published today on AspAlliance.com. In it, I compare the performance of several common data access techniques, including using DataReaders vs using DataTable or DataSet constructs. The one big surprise I ran into was just how much an open DataReader can cost on a busy site. The words instant death come to mind. One more reason why I’m not completely sold on only passing DataReaders between methods using delegates.

There’s a download that didn’t make it into the initial article where you can see all the source code and run the tests yourself. I’m uploading it and linking it now.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020