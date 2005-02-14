Reason Number 10,001 Why I Am Glad To Be Self Employed

Date Published: 14 February 2005

This article, When Blogging Gets Risky, talks about some of the negative effects blogging can have on employees when their employers read everything they say on their blogs. It also makes a good point that companies should have blogging policies, and talks about some success stories for companies who have embraced blogging (Sun, Google), though notably absent is Microsoft despite their hundreds of bloggers and the fact that it was published on MSNBC (or perhaps because they didn’t want to be tooting their own horn).

Oh, and sometimes my boss can be a total PITA, and some days I skip work even though I’m not really sick, and sometimes I work in my underwear. I hope those don’t get me fired.