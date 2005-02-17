Wireless Dropping Problem (and Solution)
Date Published: 17 February 2005
On one of the AspAdvice mailing lists somebody was asking for help with their wireless card that kept dropping and re-connecting to the wireless network. The solution seems to be described in this ArsTechnica article, Ask Ars: routinely dropping WiFi connectivity.
