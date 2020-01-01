Blog
16 posts tagged with “refactoring”
Never use the same value for two IDs (or other values) in your tests
Are Boolean Flags on Methods a Code Smell?
Attacking Technical Debt
Configure Visual Studio to Name Private Fields with Underscore
Minimize new in Automated Tests
Logging and Monitoring are Requirements
Testing Logging in ASPNET Core
DogFoodCon 2016 Sessions
Refactoring Static File System Access
Refactoring Static System Clock Access
Refactoring Static Config Access
Code Quality and Testing – DevIntersection Spring Presentations
DevIntersection 2015 Sessions On Code Quality
RGRC is the new Red Green Refactor for Test First Development
When Should You Refactor
Refactoring with SOLID at FalafelCon
