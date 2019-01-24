Aristotle famously wrote, "The more you know, the more you realize you don't know." In the image above, you can see the effect this has on…
Keep Reading →
Sometimes, like when you're trying to record a full screen video from a (virtual) machine you've connected to using remote desktop, you'd…
Keep Reading →
I have a few Nuget packages that I maintain, and when I get a new PR or add a new feature or bugfix, I like to try and get the change out…
Keep Reading →
Not long ago I saw a tweet from Brian Hogan describing a tool he uses for journaling while at work. I've kept notes in a variety of formats…
Keep Reading →
Now that 2018's been over for a few weeks, I've had a chance to compile some data from a variety of sources that I thought some people might…
Keep Reading →
There are a few basic curves you look for when load testing. They're pretty much standard, but there's not a lot of information out there…
Keep Reading →
My GMail is complaining it's running out of space. I remember the days when GMail would show an ever-increasing counter of how much more…
Keep Reading →
I have clients who describe me and my team as a "force multiplier" for their development organization. What does this mean, and how can it…
Keep Reading →
As someone who uses many Domain-Driven Design patterns in my .NET code, I've long wanted to have built-in immutable value objects in C…
Keep Reading →
I've been wanting to analyze broken links coming into my site so that I could add 301 redirects if necessary. I figured I could probably use…
Keep Reading →
