When working with AJAX and Web Services it’s often nice to be able to render ASP.NET controls as strings, so the rendered HTML can be sent…
Keep Reading →
125x125-devreach I'm very excited to be speaking at the DevReach conference in Bulgaria in October. It will be my first international…
Keep Reading →
vice Oren wrote today about a fun problem he’d run into with trying to TDD some changes to some code about which many of his assumptions…
Keep Reading →
My recent DotNetRocks interview with Carl Franklin and Mark Dunn is live now. The three of us discuss our experiences as small business…
Keep Reading →
A couple of weeks ago I did a DotNetRocks show with Carl Franklin and Mark Dunn in which we discussed our collective experiences with…
Keep Reading →
Anybody who’s talked to me about web programming in the last 5 years or so knows that I’m a big fan of caching. However, in most of my…
Keep Reading →
Microsoft has released SQL Server 2008 officially, according to this press release. The software is currently available to MSDN and TechNet…
Keep Reading →
DevExpress is one of several companies I work with via Lake Quincy Media, and it seems like a very fun place to work. Recently they launched…
Keep Reading →
Oren wrote today, There is no such thing as a single developer project. At first this sounds like an obviously false statement, but read on…
Keep Reading →
Since .NET 1.0, there has been a built-in appSettings section in configuration files. Many developers use this space to store application…
Keep Reading →
- ← Previous Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153 Next Page →