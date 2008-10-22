Latest Articles

Graffiti History Widget 22 October 2008


Graffiti CMS doesn’t ship with an archive/history widget to display the number of posts published by month, as is common in many other blog…

Insidious Dependencies 19 October 2008


In the last year or so I’ve really seen the light on how to really write loosely-coupled code. I thought I knew something about this concept…

Incenting Behavior 19 October 2008


Ayende recently commented on Spolsky’s latest Inc. column about how commission schemes typically backfire for companies due to local…

Hosting Company Breached 18 October 2008


Fasthosts, “the UK’s number 1 web host” (by self acclamation I’m sure) is in the news today because apparently all of their customers…

DevReach 2008 16 October 2008


I spent most of the last week speaking at DevReach in Sofia, Bulgaria. This was DevReach’s third year, but was my first time speaking there…

Fiddler for Firefox 16 October 2008


In my tools talk at DevReach earlier this week I mentioned that I use Fiddler with IE and FireBug with Firefox to see HTTP traffic involved…

