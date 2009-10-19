Which Visual Studio 2010 is Team Suite?
The new VS 2010 has a new lineup of versions which you can find described on the Visual Studio 2010 Products page. Some things to note:
- Ultimateis the newSuite
- The “Data Dude” SKU is now fully incorporated in the Premium and Ultimate versions
- Premium and Ultimate come with a production license for Expression Studio 3, as well as Visio and Project 2010.
- All versions now come with some Windows Azure pieces for dev/test use
- All versions ship with Team Foundation Server (which now supports running on the client as a lightweight alternative to a full server-side install), providing version control, build automation, bug tracking, and continuous automation out of the box very quickly
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.