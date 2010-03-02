MSBuild is a very powerful tool, and it’s relatively easy to get started using it. You can run a “hello world” example of MSBuild in no time…
It’s a good idea not to do too much work without checking something into source control. By “too much work” I mean typically on the order of…
Setting up a TeamCity build and got this error: C:Program FilesMSBuildMicrosoftVisualStudiov9.0TeamDataMicrosoft.Data.Schema.SqlTasks…
Still working on getting a TeamCity build working (see my last post). Latest exception is: C:Program FilesMSBuildMicrosoftVisualStudiov…
If you installed Visual Studio 2008 on a 64-bit operating system, you may have trouble when you try ad add or remove functionality by…
Working with IIS as your web server, or working with Azure projects, are two examples of situations in which Visual Studio (2008+) needs to…
Yesterday I was looking at some old code and refactoring it to clean it up (in this case I wasn’t the original author, but I’ve written code…
I just ran into a problem with SQLite and NHibernate, which was giving me this error message: The IDbCommand and IDbConnection…
I was just trying to open a project I was emailed as a zip file from a colleague. VS2010 opens up saying: Which is fine… but in this case I…
Occasionally I find myself wanting to SELECT from a SPROC in SQL Server. Usually this is because I want to ORDER the results or filter them…
