Dayton .NET User Group Talk on Anti-Patterns and Worst Practices
Date Published: 23 June 2011
Last night I spoke at the Dayton .NET User Group on the topic of Anti-Patterns and Worst Practices. It was a pretty good-sized group, albeit rather subdued. You’ll find some of the inspiration for the talk in my Principles, Patterns, and Practices of Mediocre Programming post, and others in the 97 Things Every Programmer Should Know book(or onlinehere). The slides and demos are available for download. Thanks to those of you who came to the meeting, and to Joe for inviting me to come down and visit.
