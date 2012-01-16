Latest Articles

CodeMash 2012 Sessions 16 January 2012


Last week I presented two half-day workshops at CodeMash’s PreCompiler on Wednesday (with Brendan Enrick), and a session on ASP.NET MVC 4 on…

Keep Reading →

Silverlight 5 09 December 2011


“The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.” – Mark Twain Today, Silverlight 5 is released and available for download! The…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020