Recently I was mentoring a client who needed a simple filter for a table of data. In this case, they weren’t using a viewmodel-based…
Keep Reading →
My most recent article in MSDN Magazine is now available online: ASP.NET – Use Custom Middle Middleware to Detect and Fix 404s in ASP.NET…
Keep Reading →
I’ve started writing a series on ASP.NET Core for MSDN Magazine. If you’re not a subscriber to the dead trees version, you can read them…
Keep Reading →
The default templates for ASP.NET Core RC2 apps only target “netcoreapp1.0”. If you wish to have one app target multiple frameworks, you can…
Keep Reading →
In .NET Core, you can target multiple frameworks from the same application. Where there are incompatibilities, you can use precompiler…
Keep Reading →
There are a number of breaking changes between ASP.NET Core RC1 and RC2. If you have existing apps targeting RC1, here are some things you…
Keep Reading →
If you’ve been wondering when the time would come for you to start learning about ASP.NET Core, it’s quickly approaching. ASP.NET Core RC…
Keep Reading →
I've wanted a decent speaker timer to use during my conference presentations for a while, now. Some of the fancier slide advancers have a…
Keep Reading →
This week I presented at the sold-out DevIntersection spring conference, held at the Disney Swan hotel in Orlando, Florida. Overall this was…
Keep Reading →
Do you have calls to Thread.Sleep in your test code? If you’re not sure, you can easily find out by opening up the project in Visual Studio…
Keep Reading →
- ← Previous Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153 Next Page →