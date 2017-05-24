The current version of the dotnet command line interface provides features to add a nuget package, but doesn’t expose a separate command to…
Someone recently asked this question on GitHub, and I thought it was worth spreading this information more widely: I’ve been doing some…
I've been doing some traveling lately, which is when I tend to have time to catch up on listening to podcasts. I'm a fan of DotNetRocks…
I’m reviewing Mark Miller‘s online course, The Science of Great UI. This course is the first in a series, with the forthcoming Design Like a…
It’s not unusual in applications to have a few constants defined for things you know are never going to change (so you don’t need to store…
StackOverflow published the results of their 2017 Developer Survey. They been conducting this survey for some time now, and they obviously…
This week a public preview of ASP.NET Core 2 was made available at Microsoft’s /BUILD event. You can install it side-by-side with your…
An easy way to make your software easier to work with, both for your users and for developers, is to use higher level custom exceptions. Low…
ASP.NET Core 1.0 shipped last summer. Then ASP.NET Core 1.1 shipped last fall. Overall, the framework and server-side components have been…
If you have a generic interface and implementation that you want to configure for dependency injection in ASP.NET Core startup, there is a…
