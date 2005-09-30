Latest Articles

MVP Summit – Day 2 30 September 2005


So, I’m in Seattle for the MVP Summit and it is a great time to network with a lot of people I haven’t seen in quite some time (and many I…

Keep Reading →

In Seattle 28 September 2005


I’m in Seattle this week for the MVP Summit followed by the ASPInsiders summit. It’s actually the longest I’ve been away from home since I…

Keep Reading →

ArmyAdvice Update 21 September 2005


This weekend we moved ArmyAdvice to a new software platform, Community Server 1.1. The new software includes better support for blogs as…

Keep Reading →

PDC: Atlas Hands-On Lab 16 September 2005


I just completed the ASP.NET “Atlas” hands-on lab. It was very well put-together considering how completely new Atlas is. I imagine a few…

Keep Reading →

PDC – I'm Here 13 September 2005


Flew in last night. I was supposed to stay at the New Otani but they oversold their rooms, so at 1am local time they finally found me (and…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020