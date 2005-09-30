So, I’m in Seattle for the MVP Summit and it is a great time to network with a lot of people I haven’t seen in quite some time (and many I…
Keep Reading →
You may know that I’m a big fan of caching. My latest pet project is the creation of a cache wrapper object that extends the capabilities of…
Keep Reading →
VSTS originally used intuitive colors for code that was covered, code that was not covered, and code that was partially covered. In beta…
Keep Reading →
I’m in Seattle this week for the MVP Summit followed by the ASPInsiders summit. It’s actually the longest I’ve been away from home since I…
Keep Reading →
I was lucky enough to attend a few Birds of a Feather sessions at PDC05, including one hosted by Julia Lerman on Going Solo. At many of…
Keep Reading →
This weekend we moved ArmyAdvice to a new software platform, Community Server 1.1. The new software includes better support for blogs as…
Keep Reading →
I just completed the ASP.NET “Atlas” hands-on lab. It was very well put-together considering how completely new Atlas is. I imagine a few…
Keep Reading →
I wrote about some issues with SqlDependency in the latest interim build last week, but I forgot to mention one other gotcha that we ran…
Keep Reading →
Just came from Anders Hejlsberg’s talk on C# 3.0 and LINQ. You can actually download a LINQ tech previewfrom MSDN, here: http://msdn…
Keep Reading →
Flew in last night. I was supposed to stay at the New Otani but they oversold their rooms, so at 1am local time they finally found me (and…
Keep Reading →
- ← Previous Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153 Next Page →