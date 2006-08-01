ASP.NET Atlas July CTP Now Available

Date Published: 01 August 2006

You can now download the July Community Tech Preview of Atlas here. Some Details:

UpdatePanel and ScriptManager:

  • ScriptManager.RegisterControl() takes optional parameter to specify client type to create.
  • Fix for UpdatePanels in Firefox.

Drag and Drop:

  • Added public dragStart/dragEnd events to DragDropManager.
  • dragStart fires with dragMode, dataType, and data as eventArgs.
  • dragStop fires with empty eventArgs.
  • style.position of dragVisuals will no longer default to “absolute”.
  • DragDropManager do longers disposes dropTargets when unregistering them.
  • FloatingBehavior now unregisters itself on dispose.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

