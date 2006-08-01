ASP.NET Atlas July CTP Now Available
Date Published: 01 August 2006
You can now download the July Community Tech Preview of Atlas here. Some Details:
UpdatePanel and ScriptManager:
- ScriptManager.RegisterControl() takes optional parameter to specify client type to create.
- Fix for UpdatePanels in Firefox.
Drag and Drop:
- Added public dragStart/dragEnd events to DragDropManager.
- dragStart fires with dragMode, dataType, and data as eventArgs.
- dragStop fires with empty eventArgs.
- style.position of dragVisuals will no longer default to “absolute”.
- DragDropManager do longers disposes dropTargets when unregistering them.
- FloatingBehavior now unregisters itself on dispose.
