21 posts tagged with “software craftsmanship”
Working Through Roadblocks - A Guide for New Programmers
Developer on Fire Interview
Now Shipping 2017 Software Craftsmanship Calendars
DogFoodCon 2016 Sessions
Custom Software Craftsmanship Workshop
DevIntersection 2015 Sessions On Code Quality
Software Craftsmanship Calendars
RGRC is the new Red Green Refactor for Test First Development
When Should You Refactor
Regional Differences
2013 Software Craftsmanship Calendar
A Review of The Clean Coder
Economics of Software Quality
New is Glue
Code Review Singleton Pattern Issues
CodeMash 2012 Sessions
Software Craftsmanship 2011 Calendar
Zen and the Art of Software Craftsmanship
On Software Quality at Cleveland .NET SIG
Principles of Software Design
Code Analysis Techniques
