Latest Articles

Agile For Customers 28 February 2008


Tom Hollander wrote about why your customers will love agile (even if they think they hate it) last week, and made several interesting…

Keep Reading →

Hosting Experience 04 February 2008


I've recently completed a fairly major database server move involving about a dozen production databases running on a single server, along…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020