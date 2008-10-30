Check if Unique Constraint will be violated before Insert with LLBLGen

Date Published: 30 October 2008

I needed to determine if a unique constraint would be violated so that I could programmatically update the Name of a business object to make it unique today. I use LLBLGen for this project’s database layer, and I have a unique constraint (actually a unique index) set on the database. In this case it covers two columns, an integer ID and a string Name, but the nice thing about LLBLGen is that it provides helper methods that generate the predicate needed. The code required looked like this:

public static bool CampaignNameInUse(int advertiserId, string campaignName)
{
using (DataAccessAdapter adapter = new DataAccessAdapter())
{
CampaignEntity myCampaign = new CampaignEntity();
myCampaign.AdvertiserId = advertiserId;
myCampaign.Name = campaignName;
return adapter.FetchEntityUsingUniqueConstraint(myCampaign, myCampaign.ConstructFilterForUCAdvertiserIdName());
}
}

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Ardalis

