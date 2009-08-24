Latest Articles

Thrive for Developers 19 July 2009


Recently, Microsoft launched a new developer community aimed at helping career software developers facing challenges in the current economy…

Keep Reading →

Microsoft PDC 2009 14 July 2009


PDC 2009 will once again be held in Los Angeles, but rather than October the event will take place in mid-November (17-19 November 200…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020