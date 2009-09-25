If you haven’t heard of Give Camps before, they’re a way for developers to give back to local charities and non-profits by providing their…
Keep Reading →
Recently a report that had been running fine for months began failing with a Divide By Zero exception. This report is a summary of a lot of…
Keep Reading →
team war room setup Recently we moved from one end of our office building in Hudson, Ohio to the other, and while we wait for some space to…
Keep Reading →
My SOLID Principles of OOP and ASP.NET MVC talk from this year’s TechEd is seeing some new life this week in Vancouver, Canada. Daniel…
Keep Reading →
The LINQ Aggregate() extension method uses a Func<int, int, int> to operate on items in a series. If you want to use it, for example, to…
Keep Reading →
Euler problem 7 requires returning the 10001st prime number. It notes that the 6th prime number is 13 in the problem description. Having…
Keep Reading →
Earlier this week, after enduring yet another windows update, I came up with a feature request for Windows that would make me a much happier…
Keep Reading →
They’ve recently updated the list of sessions for PDC09. You can read the full list of PDC sessions here. A few highlights include: Scrum…
Keep Reading →
If you’re playing with SQL Azure, the current (pre-release) process of moving an existing local SQL Server to SQL Azure can be greatly…
Keep Reading →
The“Game of Life” was invented in 1970 by John Conway, a British mathematician. The rules of the game are simple, but the resulting behavior…
Keep Reading →
- ← Previous Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153 Next Page →