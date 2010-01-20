Latest Articles

Coding Katas 18 January 2010


Last week at CodeMash I helped host a Software Craftsmanship PreCompiler on Wednesday afternoon. I also helped organize a coding dojo for…

Keep Reading →

Goals for 2010 16 January 2010


I recently wrote about how I did with my 2009 goals, now it’s time to set a few for this year. Let’s start with two that didn’t go so well…

Keep Reading →

Most Popular 2009 Posts 08 January 2010


If you're one of my subscribers, you're probably a software developer, or perhaps someone I know personally. You might be surprised to find…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020