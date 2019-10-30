Latest Articles

Be Humble and Kind 28 October 2019


This originally went out just to my Weekly Dev Tips mailing list, but I got a lot of positive comments and requests to share it, so I’m…

Keep Reading →

PSAT Observations 01 October 2019


The PSAT or preliminary SAT is a test that US high school students take in their junior year. It is also known as the National Merit…

Keep Reading →

Attacking Technical Debt 18 September 2019


Technical Debt is a metaphor for shortcuts and hacks in software that make it more difficult to change and maintain than it could be with an…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020