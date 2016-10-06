I presented at DogFoodCon 2016 yesterday, which had 400+ attendees and wrapped up today. It’s a great 2-day event that’s been going strong…
Keep Reading →
The other day I saw someone mention me in a pull request for a client’s GitHub repository (probably on my phone). When I had some time to…
Keep Reading →
In ASP.NET Core apps, you typically configure the application in Startup. However, the application itself runs inside of a host, which is…
Keep Reading →
ASP.NET Core uses attribute routing to determine the behavior of web APIs. Its integrated support for MVC and Web API is one of my favorite…
Keep Reading →
Today a client reported an issue with their build server, which was failing to locate version 4.4 of StructureMap. The build worked fine…
Keep Reading →
My September article for MSDN Magazine is available online now. It’s on Feature Slices for ASPNET Core MVC, but also covers how to use the…
Keep Reading →
Years ago, I was trying to test an application I’d written, but couldn’t figure out how to remove a dependency it had on the file system. At…
Keep Reading →
If you have logic that depends on dates and/or times, it can be difficult to test if it’s directly accessing the system clock (via DateTime…
Keep Reading →
Filters are a great, often underutilized feature of ASP.NET MVC and ASP.NET Core MVC. They provide a way to hook into the MVC action…
Keep Reading →
I’ve written about Enum Alternatives in C#, and a common problem developers encounter when they try to use such an approach is persistence…
Keep Reading →
- ← Previous Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153 Next Page →