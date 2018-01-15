Latest Articles

Codemash Aftermash 2018 15 January 2018


I attended Codemash 2018 last week, and it was (as usual) a great conference. I enjoyed seeing many friends and colleagues and I gave two…

2017 In Review 02 January 2018


Now that 2017 is behind us, I thought I'd share some stats and other details about my blog (and podcast and other such things) for those who…

Easy Money in 2017 27 November 2017


dollars and money I've written a while back about what a good idea it is for companies to incentivize both parties with their referral…

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

