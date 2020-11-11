GitHub Actions from CLI
Date Published: 11 November 2020
Tim Heuer recently published an article showing how to create your own dotnet CLI templates for generating GitHub action YAML files. I thought I'd give it a try and see how it worked, so here's my experience with it. It works by adding a template to the list of available templates used with the
dotnet new command.
Install the template
To install custom templates, you run this command and specify a NuGet-hosted package, in this case TimHeuer.GitHubActions.Templates:
dotnet new --install TimHeuer.GitHubActions.Templates
Tim's GitHubActions package is open source and available on GitHub if you want to modify it or use it as an example for your own template.
Once you've installed the tool, you can view a list of all installed templates you have for
dotnet new by running
dotnet new -l:
Using the template
To use the template, you reference its short name,
workflow:
dotnet new workflow
The default generates a default .NET Core workflow. You can customize its name, SDK version, and branch name like this:
dotnet new workflow --sdk-version 5.0.100 -n publish -b main
This will produce a YAML file named
publish.yaml which will trigger on the
main branch and will build using .NET 5 (5.0.100 specifically).
Be sure to run the command from the root of your git/GitHub repository. It will put the resulting file in a
.github/workflows folder, as you can see here:
How does it work?
If you're interested in seeing how the template works, have a look at the source. There's a
template.json file that specifies metadata that appears in the
dotnet new -list command. It also includes descriptions of the arguments that can be provided to the command, which are also referenced from the
dotnetcli.host.json file.
For more info on how to create your own
dotnet new templates, read the docs on custom templates for dotnet new.
