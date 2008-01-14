Latest Articles

TFS Tips 16 January 2008


I’m just wrapping up a long article on Team System 2008 and its new capabilities, especially its continuous integration support and build…

Keep Reading →

Attending CodeMash 2008 04 January 2008


I’ll be attending CodeMash again for its second year, at the Kalahari Resort in Ohio. Last year it was a great local conference and this…

Keep Reading →

SimpleCMS for IIS7 04 January 2008


SimpleCMSis a (very) simple content management system I developed with Brendan for ASPAlliance.com and which is now available from CodePlex…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020